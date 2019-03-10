Gender bias in legal fraternity still heavily tipped against women: Sitpah

KUALA LUMPUR: Just like in every other profession, the gender bias in the legal fraternity is still heavily tipped against women.

Women tend to drop out midway through their career to focus on a family life as a primary caregiver.

Otherwise they go for other projects, said lawyer Sitpah Selvaratnam.

Sitpah, who specialises in maritime law, said women made up about 65% of practising lawyers among those in the first seven years of their career. However, among those still practising more than 20 years into their career, only 34% are women.

“We must make sure that every woman feels like she has something to contribute to her brand,” she said at a forum on Women in Arbitration: Being a Rising Star at the Asian International Arbitration Centre last Friday.

“We (as women) must do something about the unconscious bias and break down our own stereotype as a primary caregiver,” she added.

Lawyer Tan Swee Im, who specialises in construction law, said women also needed to recognise how good they could be in the fields they specialised in without being judged by anyone.

“We have to show that we are capable. The fact that we are good is a given, but we also need to show confidence and put across the point that we can be good arbitrators,” she said.

She added that women who wanted a successful career as well as a well-balanced life and the opportunity to bring up a family would find ways to juggle it all because she enjoyed doing what she liked.

Commercial law practitioner Vanina Sucharitkul urged women to seek out mentors who were willing to guide and lead them through the “difficult path” of arbitration.

“You will always have to find the initiative to seek out other women arbitrators who are willing to nurture and guide you along the way. You will then find that you can also open the way for other women to follow suit,” she added.

The event, the first led by Arbitral Women, was moderated by Crystal Wong, a case counsel at Lee Hishammuddin Allen and Gledhill.