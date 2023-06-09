General Mohammad Ab Rahman is new Chief of Defence Force

KUALA LUMPUR: Army Chief General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman has been appointed as Malaysia’s 22nd Chief of Defence Force, effective today.

Mohammad, 59, takes over the number one defence post from General Tan Sri Affendi Buang who goes on mandatory retirement.

The handover of duties ceremony was graced by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at Wisma Pertahanan here.

Born in Machang, Kelantan on March 15, 1964, Mohammad was made the Army Chief on March 22 this year.

He began his secondary education at the Sekolah Menengah Sains Kelantan before continuing at his studies at the Royal Military College in 1980.

Muhammad pursued his undergraduate studies in Computer Science at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, United States.

He was commissioned as a young officer in the Royal Malay Regiment on July 1, 1987.

Throughout his service, Muhammad attended various courses locally and abroad, including the Staff and Tactics Course Grade 2 in Waiouru, New Zealand, and the Army Command and Staff College in Queenscliffe, Australia.

He is also a graduate of the Armed Forces Defence College in Kuala Lumpur, holding a Master’s degree in Defense Studies from the University of Canberra, Australia, and a Master of Social Science (Defence Studies) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Among significant positions held by Muhammad are Deputy Army Chief, Commander of the Army Western Field, Army Training Commander, Acting Director of Domestic Operations at the Joint Force Headquarters, Chief of Staff at the 3rd Infantry Brigade Headquarters and Chief of Staff at the 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters.

Also present at the ceremony were the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, and the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob. -Bernama