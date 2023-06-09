General Muhammad Hafizuddeain is new Army Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Army Chief (PTD) Lt Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan has been appointed as the country’s 30th Army Chief, effective today.

With the appointment, Muhammad Hafizuddeain was also promoted to the rank of General.

He replaces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman.

The conferment of rank and handover of duties ceremony was graced by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan at Wisma Pertahanan here.

Muhammad Hafizuddeain, 55, who was born in Segamat, Johor, on April 18, 1968, was appointed as Deputy Army Chief on March 23 this year.

Having received his secondary education at the Royal Military College in 1985, Muhammad Hafizuddeain began his service as a Cadet Officer on Aug 19, 1986, before being commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Royal Malay Regiment two years later.

The father of three has extensive experience, having held various important positions in the Army and the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF) as a leader, staff member, and trainer.

Throughout his service, he has attended various courses, including a Diploma in Management Science at the National Institute of Public Administration, a Master of Social Science (Defense Studies) at the Armed Forces Defence College, a Master of Management in the Philippines, an Infantry Officer Advanced Course in the United States, and the Royal College of Defense Studies in the United Kingdom.

Some of the key positions Muhammad Hafizuddeain has held include the commanding officer of the 4th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (2003-2005), Commander of the Fifth Malaysian Infantry Brigade (2018-2020), and Commander of the Army Western Field (2021-2023).

He has also served as the Chief of Staff at the 8th Malaysian Infantry Brigade Headquarters (2009-2010), and Chief of Staff at the 3rd Malaysian Infantry Division Headquarters (2016-2017). -Bernama