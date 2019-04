PUTRAJAYA: The results of heavy metal monitoring analysis in shellfish samples found in Sebatu, Malacca; Air Baloi, Teluk Jawa and Teluk Kabong, Johor and Seberang Prai South, Penang last year did not indicate violations of heavy metal parameters.

Fisheries Department director-general Datuk Munir Mohd Nawi in a statement today said the monitoring analysis carried out last year was based on standards under the Food Act 1983.

The statement was issued to provide feedback in relation to media reports on risk of heavy metal poisoning from eating shellfish from the Malacca Straits, which have gone viral on the social media.

Yesterday, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) School of Marine & Environmental Sciences marine biology programme senior lecturer, Assoc Prof Dr Ong Meng Chuan, said a research study conducted by his team detected high concentration of heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury in the estuary and port areas along the Straits of Malacca.

Munir said shellfish samples taken from Sungai Besar, Jeram and Kapar areas in Selangor did not show violations in lead and mercury parameters.

However, he said cadmium level was found to have exceeded in cockle samples taken from Sungai Besar at the end of last year.

Munir said last year, a total of 1,128 shellfish samples were taken from throughout the country for parameter monitoring under the National Shells Sanitation Programme (NSSP) involving the analysis of heavy metals (cadmium, lead, mercury) which were the parameters being monitored each year since 2013. — Bernama