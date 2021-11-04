Generation of electricity supply through renewable energy can reduce GHG emissions

KUALA LUMPUR: Emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) or carbon dioxide can be reduced by prioritising the generation of electricity supply using renewable energy, said Environment and Water Ministry (KASA) secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang (pix).

He said GHH emissions could also be minimised by encouraging the use of vehicles that are not internal combustion engine (ICE) based.

“The use of waste materials such as garbage, industrial and agricultural waste as reusable materials in the framework of a circular economy should also be given priority in reducing GHG emissions.

“Apart from not changing land use from forestry to others, another, resulting in increased GHG emissions and reduced carbon offsetting capabilities,“ he said in a comment on GHG on his official Facebook page.

According to Zaini, priority should be given to such measures in support of the Paris Agreement 2015, which was signed to limit GHG emissions based on the goal of sustainable development depending on the capability of each country.

He said prior to the signing of the agreement, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and the Kyoto Protocol had also been formed, in 1992 and 1997, respectively, to discuss issues on GHG emissions, which caused the earth’s temperature to rise by 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to the era before the start of the Industrial Revolution.

“Basically GHG emissions (in metric tons per capita) is proportionate to gross domestic product (GDP), which means the higher the income of a society (not limited to developed countries) then the higher the demand in the form of services, goods and ‘necessities’ that are supplied using energy and other sources that produce GHGs such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide,“ he said.

Zaini said the most significant GHG emissions in the energy sector of up to 80 per cent covered electricity supply, vehicles and other energy processed from fossil fuels, mainly oil, gas and coal, while another 20 percent is from industrial and waste process, agricultural practices and conversion of land use, among others.

He said so far, the countries which emitted the most GHGs were the Gulf countries because their people used various services and goods based on energy and vehicles.

“Poor countries, especially those at war, emitting the least GHG per capita compared to middle-income countries. Malaysia and China are included in the group of “upper middle income countries,“ he added. — Bernama