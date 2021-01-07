Generex files trademark and patent for Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s partner, Generex Biotechnology Corp has filed for a trademark for its li-Key vaccine, to be known as “The Complete Vaccine”, and patent for its li-Key SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

In a statement today, Bintai Kinden said the technology offers the safest and best route for the rapid development of a Covid-19 vaccine that can be safely administered to everyone, including children and pregnant women, without side effects.

Bintai Kinden’s managing director, Ong Choon Lui said based on the results of the ex-vivo human studies, Generex has initiated good manufacturing practice production of several Covid-19 epitopes that will be formulated for the Phase I and Phase II clinical trials.

“New drug application is being prepared for the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission in early 2021.

“With multiple epitopes that are targeted to generate specific, neutralising regions of the coronavirus without off-target effects, and which have demonstrated positive T-cell regulation necessary for long-term immune memory, the Covid-19 vaccine has the potential to be a complete vaccine,” he said.

Bintai Healthcare Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Bintai Kinden, was granted the exclusive rights by Generex and its subsidiary, NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc to distribute, sell and commercialise the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia and ASEAN countries.

It has also been given the first right of refusal to distribute and market the vaccine within Australia, New Zealand and the global halal market. -Bernama