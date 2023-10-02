Genting crash: Three in a family to be laid to rest on Sunday

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Three in a family who perished in the tour van crash at Km 4.8 Jalan Genting Highlands, Pahang on Wednesday will be laid to rest in three different locations here on Sunday.

The bodies of the three women, Ang Meng Hoong, 62; her sister Lee Moy, 67; and sister-in-law Wong Ah Mooi @ Wong Seh Mooi, 83, were brought to their homes in Jalan 8, Perkampungan Machang Bubok at 4.30 am today.

Ang’s eldest daughter Wong Yunn Wen, 42, said her mother’s body will be cremated at the Berapit Crematorium, here, whereas her aunt’s (Lee Moy) body will be buried at the Machang Bubok Cemetery while the other aunt’s (Ah Mooi) body will be buried at the Sungai Lembu Christian Cemetery.

“All our family members are very sad, especially my father (Wong You Hook, 62)...he did not sleep at all last night and only managed to this morning,” she said.

Yunn Wen, who lives and works in Switzerland and returned home upon hearing the news about her mother, was met at her house in Machang Bubok, here today.

“Even though I am far away in Switzerland, I always communicate with my mother via WhatsApp.

“The last time, she (mother) told me that she had checked out (from the hotel in Genting Highlands) and was on the way home (to Penang), that was just two hours before the accident,” she said, holding back tears.

Yun Wenn said her mother and aunts loved to holiday in the country and abroad, and she never thought that this time would be their last.

Meanwhile, Ah Mooi’s daughter, Lim Nyok Sin, 54, recalled that her mother had asked her to go along with her to Genting Highlands but she had to decline due to work commitments.

“She looked so happy on the day of the trip,” said Lim, the second of five siblings. - Bernama