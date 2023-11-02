Genting Highlands van accident claims another victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Another victim of the tragic accident in Genting Highlands which involved a van that skidded and crashed into the divider at KM4.8 of Jalan Genting Highlands near Bentong, Pahang, last Wednesday died today, raising the number of casualties to eight thus far.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the eighth victim was identified as Chew Chong Beh, 73, who was receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) but died at 1.46 pm today.

He said of the other six injured victims, four are still receiving treatment at HKL, one at Temerloh Hospital and the other has been discharged.

“As of 6 pm today, a total of eight victims have been confirmed dead and the Pahang Police Contingent offers its condolences to all the families of the victims involved in the accident,“ he said in a statement tonight.

The accident happened at about 1.15 pm when the van carrying 14 people was on its way down from Genting Highlands before it lost control, skidded and hit a road divider. - Bernama