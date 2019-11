KUANTAN: The Cleaning up works in the landslide area at Jalan Genting-Amber Court, Genting Highlands near here, is expected to be completed tonight.

Head of Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Station Yusry Abdullah Sani said, however, the operation would be stopped if rain occurred for safety reasons.

“We found that land movements still occur at the affected area as well as occasional minor landslides. If the weather permits, we will be able to complete the operation on schedule.

“We have opened up an alternative route for traffic going down but it is only for light vehicles and pedestrians,” he told Bernama when contacted from here today.

Yusry also confirmed that 200 tourists who were trapped in a hotel and serviced apartment located near the landslide area had been evacuated this morning.

“They were led to a safe area on foot in stages in small groups with the last batch left the place at 4am this morning. The hotel management provided transport to take them to a safe location,” he said.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 5.40pm yesterday following a non-stop heavy downpour since 4pm. No casualties were reported.

However, the landslide has not affected the main route to Genting Highlands as it occurs at a route to a different part of the internationally renowned highlands resort. — Bernama