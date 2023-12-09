Genting Skyworlds Theme Park conferred platinum rating by ministry

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Resorts World Genting’s world class attraction, Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park became the first and only theme park to be accredited with the Malaysia Tourism Quality Assurance (MyTQA) platinum rating by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia Ministry (Motac), recently.

Genting Malaysia Berhad, Senior Vice President of Attractions and Tenancy, Aaron Soo, in a statement, said that Genting Malaysia Bhd is thrilled to be awarded the highest recognition for quality tourism by Motac.

“This seal of approval by the ministry speaks volumes of our continuous pursuit of excellence, care and ingenuity in establishing a world class outdoor attraction that centres not only on delivering enchanting and unparalleled entertainment but one that also focuses on optimum technology-enabled convenience and safety of visitors.

“With this new feather in our cap, we are certainly energised and motivated to create even more incredible experiences at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park and journey towards greater success one milestone at a time,” he said.

Soo said the Genting SkyWorlds offers a plethora of customised, immersive experiences for the young and young-at-heart.

“From tailor-made team-building packages to VIP experience tours and birthday party packages, there’s a whole new world of fun just waiting to be discovered,” he added.

The vibrant 26-acre wonderland above the clouds entered the quality assurance programme by the Motac under the “man-made” category and scored a high overall rating of 96.69% in seven key evaluation criteria.

The outdoor theme park was assessed by MyTQA based on appearance and experience; service quality; facilities; marketing and promotion; customer survey; and safety as well as sustainability best practices.

MyTQA was initiated by Motac in 2014 to provide endorsement and recognition of quality excellence in Malaysian tourism products and services.

The accreditation programme boosts confidence in local tourism products and is used as a key reference by tourists to select the best products.

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park has received approximately 1.56 million guests since its opening in February 2022.

The magical, adventure land of international standards caters to diverse audiences, providing extraordinary integrated entertainment experiences in the form of exciting rides, attractions and shows through nine distinctive worlds to create unique, everlasting memories.

For details and the latest promotions, visit gentingskyworlds.com or the theme park’s official social media channels.