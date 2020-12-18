Geologist brutally murdered in ambush

THROUGH sheer hard work and sharp business acumen, geologist Gunasilan Ramajee built from scratch six companies specialising in land survey, soil testing and construction over 10 years.

Partnering with both local and foreign businessmen on a few of his ventures, the 39-year-old managing director was the envy of his competitors.

However, the huge success had not gone to his head.

Gunasilan was known to be humble, generous and friendly.

He was well-liked by his staff and often showed concern for their welfare.

Coming from a large family of eight siblings, Gunasilan, who was married and had a baby son, had just attended his youngest brother’s wedding in Shah Alam, Selangor where he met up with a large number of friends and relatives.

The next day on March 5, 2001, the businessman left for his office in Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail from his plush condominium near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, not knowing a deadly ambush was awaiting for him just kilometres away.

As parking space was scarce at his office area, Gunasilan would park his car at a private carpark next to a petrol kiosk, before walking to his workplace a stone’s throw away.

He routinely did so at about 9.15am that day.

As he walked away from his car with his document bag, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both not wearing helmets, rode up behind him.

The pillion rider got off and unsheathed a parang that was covered with a newspaper before swinging the weapon at the victim’s head and then repeatedly stabbing his body.

As the attacker walked away, Gunasilan staggered for several metres before collapsing.

The attackers sped off on their motorcycle.

As the victim laid motionless, police arrived at the scene within minutes.

Gunasilan, who suffered multiple slash wounds to his head and hands, had died at the scene.

News of his death reached his wife within minutes and it was heart-wrenching when she arrived at the scene in tears.

The wife, who was seven months pregnant with the couple’s second child, was unconsolable and had to be restrained by police and relatives when she wanted to see her husband’s body.

Investigators ruled out robbery as motive for the murder as his valuables were intact.

It is believed that Gunasilan was a victim of hired killers, and business rivalry was suspected to be the motive for the killing.

At his funeral the following day, it was a touching sight when dozens of Gunasilan’s staff turned up.

They were in disbelief over his death as he was not known to have any enemies.

Almost two decades later, the case is yet to see closure.