Gerak Malaysia app to be discontinued tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Gerak Malaysia application, which was developed to track and record detailed movement information during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, will be discontinued tomorrow (July 31).

According to a joint statement issued by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), all users were advised to uninstall the application from their mobile phones as it would no longer be functional.

“Since the implementation of the Recovery MCO on June 10 which did not require inter-state travel permits, PDRM and the MCMC decided that the Gerak Malaysia application is no longer required,” it said.

After the deactivation of the application, all personal details will be submitted to the Health Ministry and all movement records will be erased.

Besides assisting in the process of contact tracing, the app was also used by the police to manage inter-state travel permits as well as the flow of traffic during the MCO.

The PDRM and MCMC also urged the public to download the MySejahtera application to help the authorities to prevent and control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. — Bernama