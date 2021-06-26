Gerakan channels essential items to 10,000 B40 households

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10,000 B40 families whose incomes were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, received aid in the form of essential items from Gerakan through its ‘Kasih Kenyang’ Programme.

Gerakan president, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said the items were distributed within 12 days after the announcement on the aid was made with the help of 148 divisions nationwide.

“The B40 group urgently needs assistance especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and as a party which is concerned and serves the people, we are always together with them.

“Normally, such aid is given through resident associations or People’s Housing Project blocks but as this is not possible during the MCO, the application was submitted online and through social media,” he told reporters after handing over the essential items to recipients here, today.

Through the programme organised by Gerakan in collaboration with Perikatan Nasional, 71 households in the Batu area here, received the aid contribution.

Meanwhile, he said to put an end to Covid-19 transmission in the country Gerakan’s stance is to get all quarters involved to focus on the mass vaccination campaign.

“We need to focus our energy, time and resources together to fight Covid-19...vaccination is the only solution, so let us move forward and monitor the vaccination coverage in our country,“ he added. — Bernama