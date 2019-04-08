Gerakan: ECRL rail line to Negri an election candy?

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan National President Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai today questioned the factors that drove the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to announce that Negri Sembilan might benefit from the new rail line of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, from its original route connecting Port Klang in Selangor with Pengkalan Kubor in Kelantan.

Lau asked if there was any port in Negri that was better than Port Klang in Selangor, which is the largest in Malaysia.

“We have reasons to believe the sudden announcement was another by-election candy to Rantau voters by PH, which serves more political than economic sense, the ECRL project is now used by PH to entice Rantau voters,” Lau said in a statement.

He said the timing and manner of the announcement were highly suspicious, similar to alleged vote-buying by PH to entice Rantau voters, it would undermine electoral fairness and integrity.

“The Sandakan by-election is also looming next month. Will the PH government announce the construction of an undersea tunnel linking the city to Peninsula Malaysia to impress Sandakan voters in supporting PH and particularly DAP?”

Lau urged the PH government to prioritize national interest, and not use government projects or public fund for political gains, especially in elections.

DAP was very critical against the misuse of public resources and public projects to win elections, DAP leaders should not commit the same offence now or defend it, he added.