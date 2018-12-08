Gerakan forms four committees to strengthen party

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) is setting up four special committees in the effort to reform and strengthen the party, its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said.

He said the four committees were the 15th General Election Committee (PRU15), Publicity and New Media Committee, Law and Party Constitution Committee, and Party Membership Committee.

“The PRU15 Committee will be headed by deputy president Oh Tong Keong and is responsible for identifying potential candidates as well as providing them leadership training and preparing to represent the party in GE15.

“The Publicity and New Media Committee will be led by Koo Shiaw Lee, Law and Party Constitution Committee to be chaired by Datuk Baljit Singh A / L Jigiri Singh while the Party Membership Committee will be headed by Chong Vee Hing.

“All of them are vice-presidents who were selected through party appointments,“ he told reporters after chairing the Gerakan Central Committee Meeting at the Menara Party Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia today.

Lau said through the establishment of the special committees, Gerakan would focus more on party transformation at the grassroots following the feedback of the party members on the lack of interaction between top leadership and grassroots.

“So, through the special committees as well as new leadership line-up after the party elections, Gerakan will further strengthen relations with the grassroots to boost the party’s position and regain the support of the people for the party,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Lau said the new party leadership line-up which was picked through party elections and appointment was a mix of old and new faces. — Bernama