Gerakan fully supports Muhyiddin’s leadership: Dominic Lau

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan fully supports the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix) said today.

Lau said this decision was made after taking into consideration the interests and need of the people to be led by a government with very good performance track record specifically when faced with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At a time when the country is faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, we need stable politics which will save the country and people as well as focus on economic recovery without political strife.

“In addition, the prime minister’s performance in running the country in today’s troubling situation has been very satisfactory. Various effective steps have been taken to curb Covid-19, including imposing the MCO (Movement Control Order),“ he said in an online press conference held through the Zoom Cloud Meetings application today.

Lau added that Gerakan will also give its undivided support to Muhyiddin and is willing to work together with him to tackle all challenges.

He said based on the performance of the prime minister in the last 100-odd days, Muhyiddin’s government had carried out the running of the country very satsifactorily without neglecting the needs of the people.

“Compared to other countries which are bigger and more developed, the preventive measures taken by our country are better and more effective. Muhyiddin also came up with the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) of RM260 billion to help the people.

“This is the PM who really cares for the rakyat. Besides rebuilding the economy which has been affected, the health and safety of the people were also given priority including students who were stranded, and managing their safe return to their families,” Lau said.

He stressed that the party’s principle was to prioritise the rights and interests of the people, casting aside political sentiments to work with parties with the same objectives to revive the economy and ensure the safety and health of the nation. - Bernama