GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today asking it to probe a RM12 million poultry supply and distribution centre in Batu Lanchang here.

Penang Gerakan bureau chief H’ng Khoon Leng said the report listed 10 points for MACC to conduct its investigations.

“Among the 10 points was that the state local government and MBPP (Penang Island City Council) selected a private company with no relevant experience in livestock, slaughter and distribution to operate and manage the poultry supply and distribution centre,” he told reporters here.

He said the party had submitted several memorandums on the issue to the state government but no concrete action had been taken.

H’ng said they submitted some documents online to MACC at 7.35 am today while some were delivered physically to its Penang office.

On Feb 1 last year, MBPP mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said that construction of the poultry distribution centre was to maintain cleanliness in all wet markets by not allowing the slaughtering of poultry in all wet markets on the island.

However, this move was objected to by fresh poultry traders on the island who claimed that the company managing the distribution centre would monopolise chicken distribution activities. — Bernama