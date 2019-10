PONTIAN: Gerakan will announce its candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, party president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai said.

Confirming this today, Lau said the candidate was Johor-born.

“We will announce it tomorrow at the party (Gerakan) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, as other parties are announcing their candidates today,” he told reporters after launching the party’s Election Machinery Operations Room for the by-election in Pekan Nenas, here.

Meanwhile, MCA members were today reminded to work hard and to also ensure team work prevailed in the run-up to the by-election.

Launching MCA’s Election Machinery Operations Room in Pekan Nenas here today, it’s president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the party leadership was also counting on its members to play effective roles as the Opposition.

Nomination for the Tanjung Piai by-election is on Nov 2 and polling is on Nov 16.

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, on Sept 21 due to complications from a heart attack. — Bernama