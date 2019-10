KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan will contest in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election in Johor next month, said its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai (pix).

“The Gerakan Central Committee has decided to appoint party deputy president Oh Tong Keong as the by-election director, while Senator Teo Kok Chee will head the party’s operations room,” he said in a statement today.

Nomination for the Tanjung Piai by-election is on Nov 2 and polling is on Nov 16.

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, on Sept 12 due to complications from a heart attack. — Bernama