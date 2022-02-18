Gerakan to contest more than two seats in Johor

PONTIAN: Gerakan will contest more than two seats in the Johor state election, said its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

However, he said, the actual number of seats to be contested by the party would be announced by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin this Feb 23.

“In the 14th General Election (GE14), Gerakan contested in one parliamentary and two state seats (in Johor). This time, we will contest in more than two state seats,” he told reporters after attending the PN Chinese New Year reception here, last night.

The event was also attended by Muhyiddin and PN Information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Lau said Gerakan is leaving to the PN leadership to decide on the number of seats to be contested by the party.

Gerakan’s focus is to ensure victory for the coalition in the Johor state election, he added.

In GE14, Gerakan contested on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket for the Pemanis and Bukit Batu state seats, but lost both seats, and then announced its exit from BN on June 23, 2018.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day and Feb 26 for nomination, while early voting is on March 8.

-Bernama