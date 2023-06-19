Gerakan to contest three seats in Kedah polls

ALOR SETAR: Gerakan will be contesting three seats in the Kedah state election, said its president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau.

However, he declined to reveal the seats but said negotiations on seat distribution in Kedah among Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties had been settled.

According to him, the announcement about the seats that will be contested by PN component parties in the Kedah state election will be made on June 22.

“Therefore, we have informed the Gerakan leadership and their preparations will continue. I am satisfied with the cooperation of the PN component parties consisting of PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan in Kedah,“ he told a press conference after officiating Kedah Gerakan’s delegates convention here last night.

The Kedah State Assembly has 36 seats with PN holding 21, Pakatan Harapan (11), Barisan Nasional and Pejuang two each.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was previously reported to have said that he will have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah on June 25 to propose June 28 as the dissolution date of the Kedah State Assembly. - Bernama