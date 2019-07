CHERAS: Gerakan will be sending a letter to MACC chief comissioner Latheefa Koya to conduct an internal investigation into Teoh Beng Hock’s investigative procedure.

Party secretary general Mah Kah Keong said if the investigation this time contains criminal elements, then it warrants further investigation into the matter.

“However, if the findings does not show any criminal elements, we want to urge the current goverment especially DAP to make an apology to the MACC department, the previous goverment (BN), and also to the family for misleading them and also the citizens thinking that Teoh was murdered,“ he said at a press conference at Menara PGRM today.

Gerakan is also questioning the reason why the current government have not opened the case with Section 302 of the Penal Code which is for murder or Section 304 for culpable homicide.

Teoh, who was a journalist before he became an aide to then Selangor executive councillor Ean Yong Hean Wah, was found dead at the Selangor MACC headquarters on July 16, 2009.

He had been held for questioning at the MACC office on the 14th floor of Plaza Masalam in Shah Alam. He was later found dead on the fifth–floor of the same building.

Mah also mentioned that there should be a better standard operating procedure by the relevant authorities like the police and the Immigration Department when it comes to dealing with deaths in custody.