Gerakan to use PN logo in GE15

GEORGE TOWN: Gerakan candidates will use the Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo when contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

He told reporters when met after launching the Bayan Baru PN operations room here today that the decision was made after the PN central meeting last week.

Apart from Gerakan, PN also comprises PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Lau said Gerakan intended to contest five of the 13 parliamentary seats in Penang using the PN logo, namely Jelutong, Bayan Baru, Bukit Bendera, Tanjung and Batu Kawan.

“We will announce the candidates simultaneously with the other states soon,” he said, adding that 80 percent of candidates to be fielded by Gerakan are new faces.

Meanwhile, Penang Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong said the party would announce its candidates for Penang at the end of this month.

Gerakan controlled Penang for 39 years, since 1969 and joined Barisan Nasional (BN) as a component party after 1974.

Gerakan’s rule in Penang ended after losing to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in GE12 in 2008, and the party left BN in 2018 after losing all the seats it contested nationwide. - Bernama