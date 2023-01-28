Gerakan wants KJ

PETALING JAYA: Gerakan has invited Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) to join the party following his sacking from Umno yesterday.

Acting Gerakan Youth chief Wong Chia Zhen said the former health minister would be a perfect fit for the multi-racial party, which is part of Perikatan Nasional.

“Although Khairy had played up racial issues in the past when he was Umno Youth chief, we are willing to forgive him because we are all human, and we can make mistakes.

“I believe that Gerakan is the most suitable platform for Khairy at this time. We would welcome Khairy to join Gerakan as a member,” he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

Wong then pointed out that Khairy was a politician of calibre and had nearly succeeded in unseating Pakatan Harapan (PH) from its Sungai Buloh stronghold in the recent general election.