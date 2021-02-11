Gerakan wants to establish people’s government with PN

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11: Gerakan, the latest political party to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN), wants to work together with the parties in the coalition to establish a people’s government, which prioritises wellbeing and moderation.

Its president, Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai, said among Gerakan’s main tasks as PN’s partner was to work with the government machinery in addressing COVID-19, including post-pandemic recovery plan, just as other main responsibilities often raised by PN component parties, namely people’s welfare and economic development.

“As announced by the PN chairman (Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin), Gerakan is now part of the coalition of democracy, namely the Perikatan Nasional.

“And as a political party that has been on the country’s political stage for more than five decades, established with the principles of democracy and loyalty, Gerakan is always ready to shoulder the responsibility in the country’s mainstream politics,” he said in a statement here today.

Gerakan today officially became a member of the PN coalition, with the membership-acceptance letter was personally handed over by Muhyiddin to Lau.

The PN coalition was formed last year starting with cooperation between Bersatu and PAS in the peninsula and later expanded in Sabah involving Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Lau said Gerakan firmly believed that unity in politics was important in generating understanding and driving the country’s growth.

He said a series of discussions with Bersatu and PAS leaders showed that their political agenda was based on the welfare of the people.

“People’s welfare is the main goal of the current government. It is clear through the economic stimulus package plans announced by the prime minister previously. Billions of ringgit were injected as assistance to the people in facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerakan would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for the government’s tireless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,“ he said.

He said Gerakan also promised to represent the concept of moderation and pluralism in the PN coalition.

Lau said Gerakan is always ready to represent the voice of the people regardless of racial, linguistic, ethnic and regional differences, as well as to prioritise political stability for the development of the people’s agenda.

“We respect this belief and will uphold it with unwavering loyalty,” he said.

Lau also has instructed the Gerakan central committee, state liaison bodies and divisions to channel all forms of expertise, membership movements, meet with the public and help disseminate PN agenda.- Bernama