Gerakan Youth lodges police reports against Guan Eng over alleged quarantine breach

GEORGE TOWN: The Youth wing of Penang Gerakan lodged a police report yesterday against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) for allegedly violating his home quarantine order.

Penang Gerakan Youth spokesman Mohd Aswaad Jaafar questioned how Lim could attend the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting on Sept 2 when he was ordered to undergo self-quarantine as he was a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

“According to his lawyer, Lim needed to undergo self-quarantine from Sept 1 to 10, and could not attend his court trial today, but why was he able to attend the assembly sitting on Sept 2?

“We have lodged a police report regarding this issue and urge the authorities to investigate because it seems like he does not respect the court,” he told reporters after lodging a police report at the Northeast District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Soffian Santong, when contacted, confirmed that the police report had been lodged and that police would conduct further investigations.

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo, who is representing Lim against four corruption charges linked to the construction of an undersea tunnel and main roads, had earlier informed the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court that his client had been ordered to undergo self-quarantine for 10 days from Sept 1 to 10.- Bernama