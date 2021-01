KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) has requested the cooperation of all parties, including government agencies and political leaders on whether physical media conferences should be held during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO),

Geramm in a statement today said this follows the latest development of Covid-19 cases involving several ministers, MPs, assemblymen and their aides who have indirectly exposed media practitioners to the risk of being close or secondary contacts.

“Instead, the information could be provided in the form of a media statement, live stream, video, photo or audio, according to their respective needs.

“It should be stressed that this does not mean the information shared must be in a format ready for broadcast, because each media organisation has the right to determine their own news angle,” the statement read.

Recognising the fact that media reports should not be single-track in nature, Geramm also sought the help of relevant parties, including ministers to allow media practitioners to seek explanations or comments regarding certain issues without having to meet directly during a media conference.

“We appreciate the sacrifices of #kawangeramm who continue to work tirelessly to provide information swiftly and accurately.

“We welcome any steps taken to assist the welfare of workers, and the efforts to produce the best news reporting, in line with the principles of press freedom,” the statement read. -Bernama