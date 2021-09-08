Get all teachers vaccinated

SOME 2,500 teachers refuse to be vaccinated due to various reasons. The central reason is that they fear the repercussions of the vaccine. Some say they have allergies and health conditions.

They represent a very minute fraction of the more than 400,000 teachers in the country.

The Education Ministry has been “kind” to these teachers and will assign them other duties, apart from teaching in the physical classroom.

Schools are set to open in stages from early next month. Apart from the 2,500 teachers, all other primary and secondary school teachers have been vaccinated and hopefully students from 12 to 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the coming months.

This is to ensure that the infection and transmissibility of the virus is cut down drastically.

The World Health Organisation and medical experts from every country have in unison vouched for the efficacy of vaccines as the only sure way of fighting the virus.

The 2,500 teachers who refused to be vaccinated should produce medical letters that support their medical claims for not being vaccinated.

Teachers who cannot produce medical letters should be vaccinated irrespective of their principles and beliefs.

They have to be a role model to children and the Education Ministry should not entertain these teachers and their refusal to be vaccinated. “No Vax to No Class” should be “No Vax to No School”.

The virus is going to be with us for a long time because the virus is mutating at an incredible rate to survive. So do not think that you can out-beat and out-live the virus without being vaccinated.

Therefore it is imperative that everyone is vaccinated so that the infection will be less severe than if you were not vaccinated.

It is our road back to normal and recovery. If enough people are vaccinated, we will reduce the transmission of the virus.

The vaccination drive is a matter of life and death and a return to normalcy. It is in our hands and we can change our mindset and put things in perspective.

Have faith in the medical frontliners and have faith that everything will be fine.

The vaccine is a godsend. It is our only hope and prayer. Teachers who refuse to be vaccinated should be told No Vax, No School.