Get free health screening through PeKa B40 scheme - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: People from the low-income group, aged 40 and above who are also Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) recipients, can get free health screening through the health protection scheme for the B40 group (PeKa B40).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin through a video posted on his Facebook tonight informed that no registration is required and the individuals concerned can visit the PeKa B40 website (www.pekab40.com.my) to check their eligibility and the clinic locations.

“PeKa B40 aims to meet the health needs of the low-income group by focusing on non-communicable diseases.

“Among the benefits of PeKa B40 are health screening, medical device assistance, incentives to complete cancer treatments, and transport incentives,“ he said.

The PeKa B40 scheme is managed by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd which provides four benefits, namely health screening, medical equipment aid of up to RM20,000, incentive to cancer patients (RM1,000) and transport incentive of up to RM1,000. - Bernama