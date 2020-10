PETALING JAYA: Fake news has a way of spreading through social media that bona fide information can never match.

To ensure that she gets the right updates on the Covid-19 situation, student J. Subashini visits the official Facebook and Twitter pages of the Health Ministry daily.

“The information here is more easily digestible,” she told theSun yesterday.

However, Subashini is part of only a very small minority. For the most part, people lap up all the information and misinformation they receive on social media, and they end up with a cocktail of twisted facts, fake news and outright lies.

To overcome these problems, experts say, people must learn where to seek the right information, and that a more systematic approach to disseminating updates on Covid-19 be put in place.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said the task of educating the people on the dos and don’ts when dealing with Covid-19 should fall under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

“A sizeable proportion of the population still do not understand fully how the coronavirus spreads,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Fines to scare people into obeying the rules would not work.”

He believes that only a handful of people actually take the time to read and stay updated on the Covid-19 crisis.

Another problem, he said, is the millions of foreign workers - both documented and otherwise - who may not be as well-informed of the real situation in Malaysia.

“It could be a language barrier. The Communications and Multimedia Ministry should look at ways to effectively communicate with this important group,” he said.

Social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye is of the view that both the Health and Defence ministries should share the task of disseminating information and providing updates.

The Health Ministry should be solely in charge of giving out data on Covid-19, such as the number of new infections, he said.

“On the other hand, the Defence Ministry, through the National Security Council, should be given the task of providing updates on everything pertaining to the standard operating procedures (SOP) and protocols,” Lee, who is chairman of the Alliance for Safe Community, said.

Such information, he said, could be disseminated through the websites or social media pages of the two ministries.

He said both ministries should keep their official social media accounts constantly updated and readily accessible to all members of the public.

“Fake news is a big concern, especially now that we are facing a global pandemic,” Lee said.

“It is all the more important that people verify every piece of information before passing it on,” he added.

Subashini’s way is to stay away from most social media posts and comments, especially those that seem questionable.

“I have received messages that can cause panic so I usually check this against the information on the official websites or social media accounts,” she said.

Her preferred source is the Health Ministry website that, she said, is “a little more trustworthy”.

“I believe it provides more accurate information because it deals directly with the problem,” she added.