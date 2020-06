PETALING JAYA: Private companies should consider engaging non-recording musicians as marketing agents to promote products, say players in the music industry.

Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS) secretary Lt-Col (Rtd) John Sham recently shared this idea with theSun, adding that this will broaden the income avenue for these musicians as they fully depend on paid gigs playing in bars and pubs and social events that are now restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The idea is for companies to hire musicians to promote their products using their own platforms.

“Many, if not all, musicians have followers and this, coupled with their talent to speak, sing and woo fans and crowds, is a recipe for good marketing and promotion of products or services,” he said.

“And during the movement control order (MCO) period, many musicians have taken their performances online through live streaming and have gained a following.

“A good idea is for these companies to hire musicians to promote their products, not as ambassadors per se but marketing agents, so at least there is constant marketing of their products.

“They can hire multiple musicians to promote one line of their products and they don’t have to pay us the usual ambassador fees but something that bars, pubs or events would pay,” Sham said, adding that this would be a catalyst for many forms of collaborations in the long term between companies and musicians.

Sham added that these musicians can promote products not only using online platforms but also at places and venues they perform.

“If this can be manifested, many musicians would be able to maintain their livelihood especially during dire times like this.

“There has been no income for almost four months now and (the recovery movement control order) will go on until August which means we won’t make any money for another six months,” he said.

Persatuan Karyawan Malaysia (Karyawan) president Datuk Freddie Fernandez (pix) expressed his full support for the idea, calling it “an innovative move to get income into the pockets of musicians at least as an interim measure”.

“Companies can use this as their corporate social responsibility initiative towards helping musicians and leverage on this in their advertising.

“A whole win-win business eco-system can be generated. This is a good idea.”

Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanahair chairman Datuk D. J. Dave also lauded the idea, saying it is a good alternative for musicians to make a decent living.

“They may not be paid as much as a product ambassador, but they can be paid enough to make a living.

“Maybe one artiste can be allowed to promote two or three products from different companies to make extra income.

“And now with more time on their hands and being able to promote products online via ‘live’ streams, this is a fantastic idea.”

