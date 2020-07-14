Get police agreement before implementing IPCMC: MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to obtain the agreement of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) before implementing the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

The proposal was made by Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) when debating on the Royal Address of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when opening the Third Term of the 14th Parliament.

“If we want to reactivate IPCMC, we need to obtain the agreement and input of police to improve the image of police. If police disagree, we cannot have IPCMC,” he said.

In November, the media reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had advised the government not to be hasty in tabling the IPCMC Bill in Dewan Rakyat so that the Parliamentary Select Committee would be involved in engaging the stakeholders and listen to the views raised by PDRM.

The tabling of the bill at Dewan Rakyat in December was postponed for further improvement. The bill has been listed as an item in Order of Business for second reading.

IPCMC is aimed at replacing the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to improve the integrity and capability of the police force and act as an independent monitoring body to receive complaints and conduct investigation against the misconduct of police personnel.

Meanwhile, Ahmad proposed that three special teams namely, Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gambling and Gangsterism (STAGG), Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) and the Special Task Force On Organised Crime (STAFOC) be set up again in PDRM. - Bernama