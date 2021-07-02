Get the jab fast

PETALING JAYA: Vaccination remains the best defence against the Greek alphabet soup of Covid-19 variants. Each new strain, from Alpha and Beta to Delta and Gamma, is more virulent and more deadly than the original virus.

On the bright side, medical experts said the various types of vaccines in use now remain effective in reducing severity of the infections.

The Alpha strain has proven to be the most highly transmissible to date, having been reported in 172 countries, followed by the Beta variant, which is now present in 120 countries.

The Delta strain, seen as the most deadly, has been detected in 96 countries and the Gamma variant is now present in 72 countries.

Three of the variants – Alpha, Beta and Delta – have already been reported in Malaysia, according to Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal.

The emergence of new variants is to be expected, given that the virus has to continue to evolve to improve its chances of survival, Sanjay told theSun.

“New strains will continue to emerge across the globe if the incidence of infection remains high.”

He said based on available knowledge, only the Beta strain reduces the efficacy of currently available vaccines.

“However, the vaccines are still effective in decreasing the severity of the illness in people who have been infected,” he said.

More sampling of the Beta variant is needed to be sure of its burden or impact on financial costs, mortality rate, morbidity and other indicators, he added.

Given that Covid-19 is now a global problem, Sanjay said it cannot be solved by any single country acting alone.

He noted that all the available information on the Delta variant is still at a very preliminary stage, given that it has yet to become a major strain in many countries.

Another constraint is that in low-income countries, there is a lack of capacity to perform representative sequencing sampling, he added.

“There have been reports that the Delta strain has been the cause of new surges in infection but the evidence remains sparse,” Sanjay said.

Nonetheless, it clear that the Delta variant is highly virulent. It is 55% more transmissible than the Alpha strain.

Sanjay said the best way to fight the infection is to enable the authorities to be notified of a positive case within 24 hours so that contact tracing can be done within 48 hours.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said the higher transmission rate of the Delta variant is obvious.

He cited a study in Scotland that has been published in the peer-review medical journal The Lancet, which stated that people infected with the Delta variant are 85% more likely to need hospitalisation compared with those infected with the original strain first discovered in Wuhan.

Like Sanjay, he also recommends vaccination as the best protection against the Delta variant.

“Double masking will also help.”

Given that the variant is more transmissible, Subramaniam said there is a need to double efforts to speed up vaccination, especially in states and cities with a high population.

“People who work in the essential services sector should be given priority to get the vaccination as they are physically present at the workplace with colleagues for long hours,” he said.

“We need to double our efforts to increase vaccinations to prevent a surge of this variant, which can put a further strain on our healthcare system.”

Equally important is mass screening to detect and isolate those who have been infected as early as possible, Subramaniam added.