Get your fresh seafood on Bang Amat’s TikTok

SEKINCHAN: Hate going to the wet market early in the morning just to get some fresh seafood? With fresh seafood deliveries, you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

All you need to do is to place your order on Bang Amat’s TikTok account, ‘Hasil Laut Saudagar’ and just wait for your fresh seafood to arrive at your doorstep.

Bang Amat has the gift of the gab with his own style of connecting with his customers that is both entertaining and informative by introducing the various types of fish and seafood on his video platform.

Wearing bright yellow boots, a fisherman’s rain hat and a red flowery apron every time he appears on TikTok, Bang Amat, who was born and bred in Sekinchan, would occasionally hold up some raw fish to be introduced to his followers, interspersed with some humour and useful information on seafood.

His ‘Hasil Laut Saudagar’ account has now raked in 22,800 followers on TikTok since its launch last March.

Bang Amat or his real name Abdul Faris Mohd Bakri, 30, said he started selling fresh and frozen seafood through the social media as he was spurred by the platform’s popularity especially in buying and selling of products.

“In the beginning, I was just giving myself a try at selling fish on this platform to make it easier for my customers to get their supplies of fresh seafood.

“By placing their orders for fish through the social media platform, customers do not have to leave their homes, or get caught in the traffic jam or going through the hassle of parking their car, etc.

“Sales through the TikTok platform allow seafood lovers to avoid going out of the way to the fresh market for their supplies of fish, crabs, squids and prawns,” he told Bernama. -Bernama