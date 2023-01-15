GETB enters Malaysia Book of Records for creating largest turtle sand sculpture

KUALA LUMPUR: Great Eastern Takaful Berhad (GETB) has gained entry into the Malaysia Book of Records for creating the largest turtle-shaped sand sculpture in Malaysia in Cherating, Pahang today.

The 8.8-metre long and 6.4-metre wide sand sculpture was created in GETB’s quest to raise awareness on environmental issues and how plastic pollution affects various species of marine life.

Great Eastern Takaful chief executive officer Shahrul Azlan Shahriman, in a statement today, said following the environmental crisis, GETB has taken a step forward to draw attention to plastic pollution.

“Reports related to marine life being severely affected by plastic are not new, in fact, it has been going on for a long time and such cases are increasing to the point that marine animals are facing the risk of extinction. Today, we have introduced a 2-in-1 recycling and upcycling machine to produce a variety of items that can be used such as combs, rulers, bag clips and soap dishes made from plastic waste.

“It is part of our commitment to implementing the Value-Based Intermediation Takaful (VBIT) initiative by producing innovative products, digitalised services and sustainable business operations which bring positive impact on the community and the environment,” he said.

The presentation of the Malaysian Book of Records recognition certificate was witnessed by Kuantan mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussin, representing Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and Tioman Development Board general manager Datuk Idros Yahya.

Themed ‘dare to be different, we do it right’, the head-start event witnessed the great spirit of takaful advisors to help preserve the environment with the presence of almost 1,200 agency forces.

GETB in the same statement noted that the involvement of all guests of honour in producing the sculpture symbolises great cooperation between GETB and the state government towards achieving mutual environmental protection objectives.

Every year, Great Eastern Takaful will hold a headstart event to celebrate the business performance as well as inspire the agency force to continuously provide health and financial protection to more Malaysians. - Bernama