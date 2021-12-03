Getting ahead of crippling setback

NURUL Syiha Mamat is a firm believer in the benefits of breast milk, so it became worrisome when she realised she was not able to give her baby, Mawar Delisha, enough.

“That was six months ago. Mawar was seven months old. I felt something was amiss when I saw that she was not getting any milk from my left breast,” Nurul Syiha told theSun.

At first she thought the baby had lost her appetite. But when she later found lumps the size of peanuts on her left breast, she realised it was time to seek medical advice.

“There was no pain but it was unsettling, all the same,” she said.

After a quick check at a clinic, Nurul Syiha was advised to seek further medical advice at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

A biopsy later confirmed her worst fears – she had cancer of the breast.

She recounted bursting into tears upon receiving the news.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I had always eaten properly and taken good care of my health.”

For the 35-year-old mother, it was a death sentence.

“I just could not accept it.”

The realisation that she could lose a breast kicked in quickly.

“I asked the doctors if there was an alternative to mastectomy, but their advice was to have the breast removed as the best cause of action,” she said.

After looking at the mammogram, they told her that a mastectomy was the best way to stop the cancer from spreading.

Nurul Syiha said as a woman, losing a breast is indescribably unbearable.

“I was so sad but lucky for me, my husband was very supportive. He reminded me that it was more important that I remained in good health for our four children.”

Her husband and children soon became her pillar of strength. Fortunately for her, it was not as bad as she had anticipated.

At UMMC, Nurul Syiha was referred to Dr See Mee-Hoong, an oncoplastic breast surgeon, who is also one of six pioneers in her field.

She recommended oncoplastic breast surgery, which entailed removal of the tumours and reconstructing the breast afterwards.

“They assured me the process would go smoothly. I was happy just to know I would feel whole at the end of the surgery.”

Nurul Syiha said after the surgery, she underwent six cycles of chemotherapy.

“In the process, I lost my hair and had to stop breastfeeding.”

Fortunately for Mawar Delisha, she was at an age she could be weaned off breast milk, and begin taking infant formula.

Since her fight with cancer began, Nurul Syiha has read up a lot about it.

“I believe it is important that we equip ourselves with the right knowledge,” she said.

She has also increased her consumption of fruits to raise her energy level, and ensures she gets as much rest as possible.

Nurul Syiha has begun sharing her experience with her friends, who are either fearful of developing cancer or just curious about the medical procedure. Her message to everyone is to always seek a doctor’s opinion when something is amiss, and to overcome the fear.

“I’m happy to have come this far in my fight with cancer,” she added.