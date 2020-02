LABUAN: Early investigations on four Chinese fishing boats that were found illegally anchored in Malaysian waters last Saturday show that they had apparently broken down due to mechanical failure.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) (Labuan zone) director Maritime Commander Nor Bakari Abu Bakar told theSun yesterday that investigations revealed the fishing vessels were moored at the Asian Supply Base Jetty due to technical problems.

He said this was learnt from the two Chinese crew who were guarding the vessels and held soon after the MMEA spotted the boats that were anchored side-by-side.

Nor Bakari said investigations on the four boats are ongoing with other marine agencies, but there is no evidence that points towards human trafficking or the illegal entry of China nationals.

He said two Chinese crew, both aged 55, were also put through clinical tests by health authorities for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the results were negative.

“We seized their passports and have allowed them to return to the boats to continue keeping guard on them,” Nor Bakari said.

“They claim it was a breakdown. Initial findings showed that there are no other sinister elements involved apart from the breach of local laws of mooring in Malaysian waters without the consent of the Marine Department.

“They had not carried out illegal fishing activities. However, we will continue to monitor the boats and investigate how the four vessels ended up here as we are aware that it is unlikely for it to be steered in by just two crew.”

Nor Bakari said the owners of the vessels have also appointed a local agent to manage the boats and to represent them.

With the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the authorities were concerned if large groups of Chinese nationals had slipped into Malaysia after the vessels, comprising two large trawlers and two smaller boats, were found about 650m from shore on Saturday.

The discovery also led to the intervention of the Health Department and the National Security Council, who are jointly investigating the case with the MMEA.