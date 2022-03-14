Ghost nets found in Tanjung Tuan, affecting marine life

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department (JPNS) has detected ghost nets on the seabed of Tanjung Tuan here which were stuck among the coral reefs.

State Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir said the dumping of ghost nets would threaten marine life including turtle species if not curbed.

“The ghost nets were found by divers while conducting underwater activities. Not only they can trap marine life, but ghosts nets can also kill coral reefs which are their source of food and breeding area.

“Therefore, JPNS has conducted various monitoring activities as well as awareness campaigns and programmes to educate the public on the importance of protecting marine life,” he told reporters after launching the marine biodiversity conservation programme at Tanjung Biru beach here today, with JPNS deputy director Doreen Wee Siew Leen also present.

Bakri said an area of one nautical mile from the Tanjung Tuan coast has been gazetted as a prohibited fishing area under the Fisheries (Prohibited Areas) Regulations 1994.

As such, those who engaged in any fishing activities in the area could be compounded between RM500 and RM20,000 or jailed for a maximum of two years or both under Section 25 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985, he said.

Meanwhile, on today’s programme, Doreen said various activities were carried out including diving to clean coral reefs as well as releasing six green and hawksbill turtles and five bamboo shark fry which were aimed at conserving marine biodiversity in the waters.

She said based on a survey conducted by JPNS with researchers in 2018, there were 46 species of hard corals, 10 species of soft corals and 44 species of coral fish in Port Dickson.

“Port Dickon is popular as a tourist destination and diving location due to the diversity of beautiful coral reefs and marine life species including aquatic plants and mammals. So, it is important that we take care of this species for future generations,” she said. - Bernama