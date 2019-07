KUALA LUMPUR: The National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) has proposed that lawmakers be briefed on the procedure to declare their assets.

Its director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed (pix) said the briefing, to be conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), will also give MPs the opportunity to raise their concerns.

Abu Kassim told reporters at Parliament today that he would discuss the proposal with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

On Monday, the Dewan approved a motion to make it compulsory for all lawmakers to declare their assets to the MACC. Failure to comply will result in the respective MP being punished by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Rights and Privileges.

Anyone who makes a false declaration will face prosecution under the Penal Code and is liable to be fined or jailed for up to three years.

Abu Kassim pointed out that the declaration of assets is part of the process to increase transparency among politicians.

He added that Malaysia had already ratified the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which recommends MPs declare their assets to ensure transparency and accountability.

On those who have yet to declare their assets, Abu Kassim said they could have recently crossed over to Pakatan Harapan while another MP was only just sworn in.

“They need time to declare their assets,” he said.

In response to allegations that the government was using the anti-graft body to “fish” for opposition MPs’ personal wealth, Abu Kassim pointed out that the MACC was only the custodian of the report.