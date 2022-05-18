GIACC’s recommendations to be tabled at next JKKMAR, Cabinet meetings

KUALA LUMPUR: The three recommendations made by the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) to the government on governance, integrity and anti-corruption will be tabled at the next meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR), and later at the Cabinet meeting.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the matter was agreed to during his recent meeting with GIACC director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan.

“The recommendations made by GIACC involve the policy direction on the enactment of the bill related to political funding, the current status of the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 and the proposed development of the National Good Governance Plan (MyGovernance),” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Junaidi said that also discussed at the meeting was the current status of the Ombudsman Bill which was said to be tabled this year.

The minister said he also proposed for information on anti-corruption efforts be intensified by all government agencies to create a more positive perception of the seriousness of the government in fighting corruption.

He said the move would inadvertently improve Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) in the future. — Bernama