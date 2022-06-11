‘Giant killer’ recalls taking Hadi down twice

KUALA TERENGGANU: Known as the ‘’Giant Killer” for defeating PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang twice in the contest for the Marang parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Bakar attributed the win to his oratory skills.

“I was one of the best debaters when I was in university, having won the inter-university debate competition in 1983, so I used that talent to give ‘ceramah’ (political talks) in the village, and in Parliament, I was nicknamed the ‘Lion of Parliament’.

”When giving talks in villages or polling district centres (PDM), passers-by will certainly stop (to listen). I may sound firm, but I’m good with everyone, with all parties. Always try to do good for the people, don’t want to get into a fight with anyone,” he told Bernama recently.

Recalling the time when he was nominated for the first time as a candidate for the Marang parliamentary seat to contest against Abdul Hadi in 1986, he said it served as a “school” that provided him with lessons to lead life as a politician.

“I was accused of being an infidel (kafir), was insulted and mocked at, as well as threatened because at that time, especially in Marang, no one could ‘touch’ the Tok Guru (Abdul Hadi), he was very influential, and indeed, it was a big surprise when I was fielded in his stronghold as I was still a newbie in politics.

“I strengthened my resolve, with my father, who was the Gelugor Kedai UMNO branch leader, as my motivator. He (father) sold his property to support my struggle,” he said, adding that he defeated Abdul Hadi with a majority of 600 votes then.

Abdul Rahman, who was then 34 years old, said he lost in the subsequent general elections after that, but with a narrow majority, until the 2004 general election when he defeated Abdul Hadi for the second time.

Since then, he was never fielded again as an election candidate, and to the former school teacher, it was a relief for Abdul Hadi.

“My relationship with Abdul Hadi is good because we are related. During (one of) our conversations, he told me it was a relief for him that I did not contest,” he added.

According to Abdul Rahman, his name was initially on the list of GE15 candidates for the Marang parliamentary seat, but the party leadership decided on Marang UMNO deputy leader Jasmira Othman (he) as the candidate.

“I have no problem. InsyaAllah, I will help the party election machinery to ensure victory for him (Jasmira). I have arranged a programme to introduce him to the people in the village.

“Politics (seat) is not an inheritance, it belongs to the people,“ he said and suggested election candidates to use social media platforms optimally for campaigning in keeping with the times.

He also advised contesting candidates to go to the ground and meet with as many voters in their respective areas.

“Candidates have to meet at least half of the electors in the constituency they are contesting in. If there are 130,000 electors, they have to meet more than 60,000 voters. Go to mosques, suraus and approach young people, including the ‘mat motor’ (illegal motorcycle racers),” he said.

He said the political landscape in the country had changed and in Terengganu, it was evident with four-cornered fights between BN, PAS, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) for all parliamentary seats in the state.

“It is no longer like before, where it is a straight fight between PAS and BN,” he said, adding that the presence of PH and GTA should not be taken lightly. - Bernama