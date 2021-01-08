Gibbons, Lotong Cengkong were taken away on court order

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7: The seizure of six gibbons and a Lotong Cengkong (Dusky Leaf Monkey) by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), from wildlife activist Mariani Ramli, was made following a court order.

Perhilitan Peninsular Malaysia in a statement today said the primates were taken away as the department was acting on a Court of Appeal order, which on Nov 16, 2020 had quashed the decision made by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on July 10, 2019.

It said the Court of Appeal ruled that Mariani did not have the right to keep all the wildlife because she does not own a special permit, in fact her application to set up a conservation and rehabilitation center was not approved because there was no provision under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

Perhilitan said a meeting with the Gibbon Conservation Society (GCS) led by Mariani was held on Jan 4 to explain about the takeover of the gibbons and Lotong Cengkong kept by her, which was said to have been disrespectful of the judicial process.

According to Perhilitan, 18 of its staff members from the Enforcement Division, National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) and Perhillitan Pahang had conducted an operation from Dec 29 to 31 to retrieve the six gibbons and a Lotong Cengkong in Kampung Ulu Sungai in Raub, Pahang.

All six gibbons were captured and transferred to the NWRC safely, to be quarantined for 30 days but the Lotong Cengkong was not found at the location, the statement said.

“The endangered primates are in safe hands at the NWRC,“ said Perhilitan, denying allegations that the gibbons had escaped, were injured and had died during the evacuation process.

Perhilitan said four personnel from the Cheroh Police Station in Raub participated in the operation and a Perhilitan veterinary officer was on hand to monitor and ensure the health and welfare of the primates.

In urging the public not to speculate on the operation, Perhilitan said the the whole process was implemented according to the law in efforts to safeguard the welfare of wildlife in the country.- Bernama