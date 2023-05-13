Gigantic ketupat among attractions for Visit Perak Year 2024 - Exco

SUNGAI SIPUT: A giant replica of a ketupat with a height of 16.46 metres (m) and width of 13.41 m in Kampung Bahagia here will be one of the attractions for Visit Perak Year 2024, said state Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee.

Loh said the state government had allocated RM100,000 for the construction of the replica, which began on April 3, while the rest was funded by villagers.

He said the massive replica of the ketupat is one of the initiatives for the Year of Visit to Perak 2024 as the uniqueness of the ketupat allows tourists to take photos which they can then upload on their respective social media platforms.

“Kampung Bahagia is a Malay village in the middle of Sungai Siput. With this replica, we want to uphold the Malay tradition and that is why we chose the ketupat,“ he said after inaugurating the mammoth ketupat and Hari Raya celebration in Jalong state constituency here last night.

Meanwhile, he said the target of 500,000 foreign tourists to Ipoh by the end of this year, set by the Ipoh City Council (MBI) in conjunction with the 2023 Ipoh Visit Year is timely. -Bernama