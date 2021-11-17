Ginie Lim dismisses suggestion that she was a victim in PKR

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Ginie Lim (pix) has hit out at Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for claiming that she had been dropped from contesting in the Malacca state election for being aligned with him.

In a Facebook post, Lim, who is incumbent Machap Jaya assemblyperson, dismissed the former PKR deputy president’s suggestion that she was a victim in PKR.

“Although I am not contesting in the state election, I remain committed to the Pakatan Harapan agenda, and am contributing my efforts and ideas to local politics under the leadership of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ she said.

Yesterday, Azmin, who is the International Trade and Industry minister, said he was saddened by PKR’s decision to drop Lim and urged her to continue fighting.

Lim also pointed out that Perikatan Nasional was running out of issues and diverted attention from the people’s problems.

“The loyalty of a reformist activist lies in the party principles, not to any individual. I strongly denounced the Sheraton Move for cooperation with kleptocrats and corruptors who have already been rejected by the people in the last general election,“ she said.