PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl was injured after she was assaulted by her classmate at an apartment in Kelana Jaya here on Sunday - all because of he friendship with a boy.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said the assault was a result of jealousy after the victim took the older boy as an adopted brother or “abang angkat”.

He said another girl, also aged 12 and who is the victim’s classmate, had confronted her and assaulted her.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the victim lodged a police report late on Sunday and investigations showed that the incident occurred at a stairway room of an apartment in Kelana Jaya.

He said the victim suffered head and body injuries from the attack.

He said a friend of the attacker had recorded the assault and shared it in social media platforms.

“We have identified all those involved in the case and have received an order from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to investigate the case. The case is being investigated for causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code,“ Mohamad Fakhrudin said.

The video which was shared on Twitter showed several girls gathered at a stairway room and the victim being taunted by them.

Her attacker, a girl clad in a tudung and yellow T-shirt, pushes the victim to the ground before pulling her hair and assaulting her in the two-minute 20-second footage.