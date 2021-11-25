Girl, 13, escapes kidnap bid in front of school

JOHOR BAHRU: A 13-year-old girl managed to escape after she was allegedly dragged into a car by a man in front of her school in Taman Molek, Johor Jaya, here this morning.

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that in the 6.50am incident, the victim was driven about 400 metres (m) away before she managed to escape.

“Police received a report on the attempted kidnapping incident that went viral on social media and investigations found that after the victim got down from her school van, she was approached by a man driving a Perodua Kancil car asking her to deliver a form to the school.

“The man then asked the victim to get in the car but she refused. The victim was then dragged into the vehicle and the suspect then off before the girl managed to escape about 400m away from the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim then sought help from members of the public, adding that she did not suffer any injuries.

He added that police were carrying out further investigation to track down the suspect.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping and anyone found guilty can be jailed for up to seven years and fined. — Bernama