Girl chokes to death on rambutan

KUANTAN: A nine-year-old girl choked to death on a rambutan fruit yesterday.

Maran police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman said the victim, Nur Iman Fitriah Muhamad Nizam, was pronounced dead at the Pekan Tajau Health Clinic in Maran at about 8 pm.

The doctor at the clinic extracted a rambutan from the victim’s mouth before sending the body to the Jengka Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

“The post-mortem this morning showed that the girl died due to an obstruction of the airway by an object,” he said when contacted here today.

Norzamri said police have classified the case as sudden death.

Nur Iman Fitriah, from Kampung Sungai Ling Luar in Maran, Was a year-three pupil at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paya Pasir.

Her remains were buried at the Bukit Cempedak cemetery in Maran. -Bernama