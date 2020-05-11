Girl feared drowned in Panchor

JOHOR BARU: A 10-year-old girl was feared drowned after she fell into a ditch in Kampung Parit Bugis, Panchor near Pagoh, yesterday evening.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander senior fire officer I Hairulnizam Ridhuan said the state operations centre received an emergency call at 6.22 pm.

“A team of seven firefighters in a fire engine was rushed to the location for a search and rescue (SAR) operation,” he said in a statement late last night.

According to a witness, the girl, S. Priaangka, was believed to have fallen into the ditch, he added.

Hairulnizam said the team was combing an area of up to 1.5 kilometres from the location where the incident happened. - Bernama