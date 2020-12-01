Girl flung out of a moving vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR: An eight-year-old girl fractured her left thigh after she flung out of a vehicle which was travelling along the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) and fell from a height of about 15 metres onto a car that was parked at an auto show room at Jalan Pahang, here.

A video of the incident, which occurred at about 5.40 pm last Saturday, had since gone viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head, ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the girl was travelling in a Toyota Estima car, with her father, aged 41, when he was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to skid and then rammed into the left side of the road barrier.

He said the impact was believed to have thrown the girl, who was on the rear seat, out of the vehicle.

The girl flung out of the vehicle through the windscreen and over the road barrier before landing on a car that was parked at an auto showroom below the DUKE flyover at Jalan Pahang, he said when contacted today.

He said the girl fractured her left thigh in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, while her father was not injured. -Bernama