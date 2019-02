KOTA BARU: The Raja Permaisuri Agong who is also the Royal Patron of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia (GGAM), Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said the Girl Guides Association had taught her to be a leader after having joined the movement for 50 years since 1969.

Tunku Hajah Azizah said during the period, she had served eight Permaisuri Agongs, eight commissioners and became GGAM deputy president to four wives of Prime Ministers who are usually appointed as the president of the association in the country.

“I wish to express my thanks to Girl Guides members who have educated and taught me to become a leader.

“Through GGAM, I have made many friends all over the world,” she said at the national level 2019 World Girl Guides Day celebration at the Kota Bahru campus of the Teacher Institute of Education (IPG) in Pengkalan Chepa here yesterday.

Present was GGAM deputy president, the Raja Puan Muda of Perak, Tunku Soraya Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Also present were Kelantan Mentri Besar’s wife Datin Siti Zabidah Abdul Hamid and GGAM chief commissioner, Datuk Jeyadhevi Subramaniam.

The Permaisuri Agong said GGAM is like her extended family.

“All present are children and sisters to me. I will continue to serve GGAM to bring the association to a level which we could be proud of in the world.

“When you become a Girl Guide, you have a bright future,” she said. — Bernama